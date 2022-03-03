The Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) says former Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adesola Olanipekun, is a national monument.

The Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement described the man popularly known as Fabio Olanipekun as “one of a kind who walked an uncharted path”.

He said Olanipekun who clocked 80 on Wednesday emerged as one of the first Nigerians to be trained in sports journalism in 1964 shortly after starting with the defunct Daily Express.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We are glad today to celebrate one of our elders in the industry who has continued to age like a fine wine.

“Attaining that age in present-day Nigeria where life expectancy is way below 50 calls for serious celebration and we are so happy to be associated with him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He was a complete journalist who was able to easily switch from print media to television where he made his mark with Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) and later the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),” Oshundun said.

He also described Olanipekun as a national monument and a shining light for many legends who traversed the sports media space in the last 40 years within and outside Nigeria.

“His writing skills as a columnist was world-class. He is a treasure to be cherished and we pray that God keeps him with us for a long time so that we can continue to tap from his unending wealth of experience as individuals and an association.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, as a vastly-travelled professional, Olanipekun rose to the position of Manager, Sports at NTA before his retirement.(NAN)