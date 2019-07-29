The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter has described the demise of veteran sportscaster, Akinloye Oyebanji as a monumental loss to the sports in the country.

Lagos SWAN Chairman, Mr. Debo Oshundun in a statement on Sunday said late Oyebanji’s wealth of experience in the sports circle would be greatly missed.

He also prayed the family; close associates and friends would find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“He was a professional to the core. I know he was a role model to most of us during active days at the Nigeria Television Authority. He presented the programme with a lot of dexterity and it is so unfortunately that he is no more with us, but we cannot question God,” Oshundun stated.

Oyebanji, 62, retired as Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He served the NTA for 35 years in different capacities, including being a sports broadcaster, and later as General Manager (Sports).

He retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.