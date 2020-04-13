The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter has applauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the entire state apparatus for their efforts in curbing the spread of the deadly virus, COVID-19.

The Lagos SWAN Chairman, Mr. Debo Oshundun in a statement signed on Sunday, saluted the doggedness of the state government in the fight against the pandemic.

According to Oshundun, the governor and his team deserve all commendation as their commitment and spirited approach had curbed the spread of the virus in the state and the country at large.

“Without doubt, Mr. Governor and his team have done very well and we thank them for giving Lagosians hope with their novel response, which have greatly helped in nipping the scourge in the bud.

“We marvel at the speed at which the isolation centres were built and other medical provisions were readily made available. Patients were given the best treatment and promptly discharged after testing negative to the virus.

“So, on behalf of our members, we thank the governor, his deputy, cabinet members, and the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving succour to the good people of the state,” Oshundun said.

The frontline journalist also pleaded with the state government not to relent in their efforts to ensure the state is safe and COVID-19 free.