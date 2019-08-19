Bunmi Ogunyale

Lagos State Taekwondo Association will hold a two-day clinic to teach the basics of the art to the students in public schools.

The training, which holds at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere between 19 and 20 August, 2019, will see the students being trained in some rudiments of taekwondo martial art, such as self defence, poomse and sparring.

The training starts by 9:00am each day.

According to the Chairman of the association, Jimmy Ogunnowo, “the training would afford the association, the opportunity to scout for students with the right skills for further grooming, as well as replenish our reservoir.

“The discovered talents would be called to the state’s camp to enable them have the right training to becoming better athletes, who could represent Lagos State in school sports and national championships.

“This is a gesture to introduce taekwondo as a sport to students in government schools, as they hardly engage in taekwondo events.”