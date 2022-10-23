By Lukman Olabiyi

As part of proactive measure to avert disaster in Lagos State, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has acquired 10 world class fire vehicles with capacity to reach 10 floors and 5,000 liters tank as well as 62 fast-moving trucks.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on his Facebook handle.

Omotoso in his post, uploaded video of the vehicles on the road, heading toward Alausa Secretariat.

The commissioner wrote: “A state with 25 millions people deserves a reliable emergency response machinery. Ten world class fire vehicles with capacity to reach 10floors and 5,000 liters tank as well as 62 fast-moving trucks are ready to be deployed in the service of Lagosians. Mr Gov, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won’t ever let you down – even in an emergency”.