By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday disclosed that the state government has taken delivery of two new train sets for the first phase of the blue line rail project.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a tweet on Monday. The inauguration of the project is slated for this month and it will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The blue line project is one of the six rail lines and monorails prescribed for Lagos in the state’s strategic transport master plan (STMP).

The construction has been divided into phases for ease of implementation and is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers when the entire line is completed.

The first phase is a 13-kilometre stretch from Marina to Mile 2 and has five stations at Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina. It is expected to move about 200,000 passengers daily.