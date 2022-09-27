Lagos state government says it has taken delivery of modern coaches from Milwaukee, US.

The state government revealed that the coaches would work on the Lagos Metro Red Line Rail billed to start in first quarter of next year.

The state governor , Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the arrival of the coaches on his Twitter handle yesterday, said the line project would change the face of transportation in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr . Gbenga Omotoso , on his Facebook page also confirmed the arrival of the coaches.