Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has directed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to takeover the prosecution of a 19-year-old man, Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor, who allegedly set his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alabi Tolani Maria, ablaze.

The commissioner ordered the DPP to immediately takeover the case file of the suspect from the police for diligent prosecution.

Onigbanjo disclosed this to journalists at a media parley held in his office yesterday.

Victor was arrested on Saturday by the operatives of the state police command from Iba police station for allegedly setting Mariam ablaze.

Bala Elkana, the state police public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement released to newsmen on Monday.

Elkana said the incident took place in Ojo, Lagos, where they both lived in Ifeanyichukwu’s N600,000 per annum apartment. The suspect, who resided at G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos, was arrested after setting his girlfriend ablaze on Saturday because he suspected that she had another lover.

According to the statement, the suspect confessed that he used petrol to set the victim ablaze. The victim died during treatment at Igando General Hospital.