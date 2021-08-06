By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has introduced a vehicle movement management innovation – the Traffic Management Solution (TMS) Device – to ensure that motorists comply with the law while driving within the metropolis.

Announcing this last week, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the TMS, a hand-held device, is a traffic law compliance initiative that allows the real-time capture of picture and video evidence of road traffic violations as they occur.

The commissioner stated that the development was in tandem with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s plan to create a Smart Transportation System in Lagos state.

While lauding the milestone achievement, Oladeinde affirmed that the innovation alongside the previously launched body cameras will guarantee transparency as it will eradicate the controversy of traffic misdemeanor and fine payments between the Traffic Law Enforcement Officers and violators.

“Our goal is to modernize operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and counterproductive results on our roads.” The Commissioner pitched.

In his address, he further revealed that an aggrieved offender may choose to visits a Traffic Court and challenge the violation reports issued, adding that an App would be made available for people to capture unlawful actions of LASTMA and VIS Officers to create a 2 –way check for both parties.

Oladeinde reiterated that the hand held device would also complement the fixed Automated Number Plzate Registration (ANPR) cameras in verifying the authenticity of vehicular documents and enable efficient and effective traffic management.

The commissioner used the opportunity to appeal to the residents of the state to bear with the government on the current congestion as a result of the ongoing road construction works. He stated that the sacrifices of residents would be worthwhile and that the state government would not relent in its effort to minimize the inconveniences accompanied with the construction work.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, stated that gridlocks are caused by motorists who deliberately disregard traffic laws. He advised Lagosians to desist from sabotaging the efforts of the Government or be penalized.

Reiterating the Special Adviser’s comments, The General Manager Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, an engineer, assured of the commitment of the officers of the agency to enforcing the traffic laws of the state. She expressed her optimism that the TMS device would facilitate compliance.

In the same vein, the Director Vehicle Inspection Service, Akin George Fashola, also an engineer, urged motorists to perform their civic duty by driving with caution and concern for other road users.

Thanking the press for their support in disseminating information about the activities of the ministry to the public, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Kamar Olowoshago, reiterated that the newly introduced TMS device is not set out to generate revenue, but to ensure compliance with Traffic Laws for safety of lives and property.

Present at the Briefing was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho and other management staff of the Lagos State Government.

