By Philo Ojeogwu

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) over the weekend demolished over 1,700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway line, Agege.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, the Chairman of the agency CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that owners/occupants of the illegal shanties and containerised shops had been served a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

Mr Egbeyemi disclosed further that after the expiration of the Removal Order, the government still gave the occupants additional 21-days grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

‘The illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.’

He said that investigations conducted so far revealed that miscreants occupying the shanties were allegedly responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops during the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

‘The miscreants were seen freely smoking and selling Indian hemp in the area. Underage boys and girls around Fagba railway lines engaged in all forms of crimes including prostitution and it was eyesore seeing all these going on in the area.’

Egbeyemi confirmed that suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, skunk, tramadol and dangerous weapons were recovered during the demolition exercise.

He enjoined members of the public to support the State Government in salvaging the State from the clutches of notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable criminal activities around their areas to security agencies.