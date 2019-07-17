Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Task Force has served 7 days removal notice to illegal structures/commercial activities along Lagos- Badagry Expressway.

Task Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, while addressing traders on the roadside, warned them to immediately vacate all road setbacks and walkways within the stipulated date given to them by the government.

CSP Egbeyemi said that traders on the roadside, set-backs, and walk-ways from Eric Moore down to Trade Fair must remove their illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops on or before Tuesday, July, 23.

He disclosed that the ‘Removal Notice’ became imperative in preparation for the commencement of road works to be embarked upon along that corridor and to dislodge criminal elements who on daily basis engaged in robbing motorists including innocent members of the public of their valuables.

According to Egbeyemi, “it was an eye-sore seeing owners of the illegal structures/traders (iron benders, fruits/pepper/ram sellers, furniture makers, and food vendors) indiscriminately dumping refuse and used materials on road set-backs, walk-ways and canals thereby causing serious flood to the entire axis whenever it rains.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu newly- signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation declaring zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing the environment”

CSP Egbeyemi, however, advised miscreants who have turned pedestrian bridges, shanties and abandoned vehicles, including containerised shops as their abode to vacate immediately as anyone caught after the ultimatum, would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law .”