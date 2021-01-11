By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend impounded 100 commercial motorcycles for breaching traffic laws.

In a statement, Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State task force, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, stated that In continuation of government efforts in ensuring sanity on Lagos roads and to get rid of defiant motorcyclists on restricted routes across the state, the operatives of the agency impounded the motorcycles.

He said: “The chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement exercise, disclosed that the commercial motorcycles were impounded around Navy Town at Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town.

“He maintained that the enforcement operation was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators.

“According to the chairman, the discouraging high statistic of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018.

“Jejeloye said that apart from criminals using the motorcycles as a means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the state of illegal motorcyclists without any traceable addresses and valid means of identifications remain a huge security and safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the law, every motorcycle operators must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with the government.”