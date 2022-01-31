By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Agency (Task Force) has impounded 1,654 motorcycles (Okada) plying government restricted routes within one month.

Also, the agency has warned commercial motorcyclists to stop plying restricted routes and violating traffic offences as it would start total clampdown on violators today (Monday).

Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the clampdown was in reaction to public outcry on okada riders’ aggressiveness on Lagos highways and mob attack on innocent citizens that may cause breach of peace and total disregard to traffic rules and regulations.

Mr. Jejeloye, who was speaking yesterday during the decoration of newly promoted officers attached to the unit at the conference hall of the agency’s headquarters, Safety Arena, Bolade, Oshodi, said the unit had impounded 1,653 bikes within one month and has taken enforcement for compliance activities to Ogba, Cele-Ijesha Expressway, Jakande Estate, Okeafa, Allen Avenue, Oshodi, Mile 12, Ojodu Berger, Ketu, Alapere, Agric in Ikorodu and Agege areas, to mention but a few in the state within the first two weeks of January.

“Task force is set for total clamp down on recalcitrant Okada operators on the restricted routes on Lagos Highways, to free the state from their menace and their unruly attitudes threatening the security architecture of the state as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Mr Governor.

“The Unit will embark on mass raid and confiscation of all Okada found on the highways, restricted routes, and we are going to prosecute both the rider and passengers who are culprits, with a view to achieving the state’s vision of zero tolerance to Okada operation.

“The restricted routes have been published severally to avoid unnecessary excuses of not being aware of the state laws on their restriction by Okada operators, but some of them chose to turn deaf ears, and all efforts put in place by the enforcement agency to sensitize, educate and enlighten them on the dangers of plying on the highways, proved abortive, hence, we have no reason not to match force with their aggressiveness and lawlessness this time around.

“All the restricted routes will be closely monitored to rid the state of Okada riders’ menace which could lead to needless loss of lives and serious security challenges.”

Jejeloye maintained that the agency would not rest on its oars, until all Okada Operators tow the line of best practices and the state is totally free from their menace. He further admonished all riders to maintain their lanes or risk arrest and subsequent crushing of their bikes,”henceforth, the agency will no longer look the other way or tolerate any act of indiscipline from illegal ticketers of okada riders who are constituting nuisance on Lagos roads as the agency will begin to arrest and prosecute them for disrupting the free flow of traffic as a result of their illegal activities’’ Jejeloye stated.