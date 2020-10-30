Chukwudi Nweje

The Lagos State Government has been urged to speed up the process of converting the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs) to enable the generation of more revenue for infrastructural development in the State.

Former commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, made the appeal during stakeholders meeting in Ejigbo hosted by the member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 in the House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, yesterday.

He said that the huge financial needs of the state and its large population requires that the LCDAs become full local government councils, and noted that some States which were at par with the Lagos State have since attracted more revenues through the creation of local governments.

Idimogu noted that the conversion of the LCDAs to full local governments had been on the front burner for a very long time, even as leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are worried about the delay in listing the 37 LCDAs in the constitution.