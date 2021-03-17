By Gabriel Dike

In its bid to enhance performances of students in internal and external exams, especially the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a terminal exam for secondary school students, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday advised principals and administrators to be committed in ensuring that every child has access to right learning values.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this at an interactive session with school principals in Education District III, held at Dolphin Senior High School, said the core focus of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is to ensure that quality teaching and learning is provided in schools with the aim of producing academically sound students who can compete globally and pass exams with ease.

Adefisayo while analyzing the last external examination results, observed that ‘there is need for principals and teachers in the state to work assiduously in improving the performances of students as Governor Sanwo-Olu desires that every child must be given an avenue to excel.”

She implored the principals to effectively utilize their teachers and create a platform for them to contribute significantly to the development of their schools.

The education commissioner averred that principals must have a good rapport with their teachers and support them in handling challenging situations.

She disclosed that the interactive session with principals across the state is the third in the series as similar discussion had been held at Education District 4 covering Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Mainland and Education District 5 covering Ajeromi Ifelodun, Amuwo Odofin, Badagry and Ojo, while subject teachers association have also been met severally.

Said she: “All hands must be on deck and efforts must be intensified to improve the standard of teaching and learning across the schools”.

Adefisayo disclosed that in achieving the set goals of qualitative learning and teaching environment in the various schools, “the state government has created avenue for constant capacity building and training of teachers, while recruitment of more teachers to bridge the gap of inadequate manpower is a top priority.”

Earlier in her address, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District III comprising Lagos Island, Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Eti-Osa, Dr. Yinka Ayandele, said the intervention of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the construction of classroom blocks, laboratories, supply of furniture, recruitment of teachers, and training of existing ones among others are combined efforts to create a better environment for teaching and enhanced learning outcomes.