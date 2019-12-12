In fulfillment of its promise to engage with startups in technology ecosystem in co-creating solutions for its Smart City agenda, the Lagos State government has partnered with a technology startup, Eko Innovation Centre, on tech-driven innovations.

This was the crux of an event, Art of Technology 1.0, themed ‘Bridging The Gap’ held, at Oriental Hotels, Lagos, recently. Sponsored by the Lagos State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology and the Eko Innovation Centre, the event attracted over 1,500 people drawn from government, tech, finance and academia.

According to the Curator of Art of Technology Lagos 1.0 and Founder of Eko Innovation Centre, Victor Afolabi, the two-day summit was aimed at building on the earlier engagement of government and the tech community during the design thinking parley which saw the co-creation of solutions in the areas of access, infrastructure, talent and capital culminating in the Lagos Innovation Masterplan.

“For the first time in this country, whether state, sub-regional, or national, we are having a government committed to an innovation masterplan. It is part-product of the co-creation session. It is called Lagos State Innovation Masterplan; it tells us where we are going, where we need to be and how we can achieve more,” said Afolabi.

The Lagos Innovation Masterplan was unveiled by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the company of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hakeem Popoola Fahm; Special Adviser, Innovation and Technology to the Governor of Lagos State, Tunbosun Alake.

The governor, however, announced a tech fund of N250 million to be managed by the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.