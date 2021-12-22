By Lukman Olabiyi
Execution of Supreme Court judgment on landed property in Magodo area of Lagos State yesterday created confusion in the area.
The apex court’s verdict , delivered on February 10, 2012 mandated Lagos State government to give back 549 plots to the original landowners of the area before it was acquired over 38 years ago.
According to the chairman of the Shangisha Landlords Association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, the landlords have no choice than to levy execution of the judgment, having waited for years after the apex court judgment without the judgment debtor (Lagos State Government) complying with the decision.
“These cases ID795/88, CAL 225/96, SC112/02 started in the High Court of Lagos in June 1988 and ended in the Supreme Court on February 10, 2012, all in favour of the Association.
“Up to this moment, the judgment creditors i.e the Shangisha Landlord Association have not been able to rip the fruit of their legal victory because of the uncooperative and recalcitrant attitude of the judgment debtors,” he stated.
As the anti-riot policemen were on strategic areas within the estate, some youths apparently recruited by the Shangisha Landlords Association were moving from house to house marking them for possession.
Their inscription on each house indicated that the court had given them possession of the land on which the houses were built.
It could be recalled that the military government of the state then acquired the area for public use but later sold the land to government officials and their cronies, the situation which made the original owners through Shangisha Landlords Association to approach the high court for redress.
Landlords and residents of Magodo area of Lagos metropolis are currently stranded as policemen have taken over the estate to execute a Supreme Court judgment on behalf of the landowners.
However, Governor Sanwo-Olu has calmed tension in the area. The governor apologized to the residents for the inconveniences that the invasion may have cost them, assuring them that the situation will be resolved and they can go about their activities without fear.
Addressing the residents, the governor, who was represented by the Council chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local council Development Area ( LCDA) , Bolanle Dada,commended the residents for their conduct since the land owners invaded their community to mark houses for demolition.
He assured the residents that due actions would be taken to ensure their adequate protection of their properties going forward.
The governor’s representative disclosed that a official statement would be issued by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, to state the position of the government on the judgement and other plans for the land owners and residents.
