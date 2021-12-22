By Lukman Olabiyi

Execution of Supreme Court judgment on landed property in Magodo area of Lagos State yesterday creat ed confusion in the area.

The apex court’s verdict , delivered on February 10, 2012 mandated Lagos State government to give back 549 plots to the original landowners of the area before it was acquired over 38 years ago.

According to the chairman of the Shangisha Landlords Association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, the landlords have no choice than to levy execution of the judgment, having waited for years after the apex court judgment without the judgment debtor (Lagos State Government) complying with the decision.

“These cases ID795/88, CAL 225/96, SC112/02 started in the High Court of Lagos in June 1988 and ended in the Supreme Court on February 10, 2012, all in favour of the Association.

“Up to this moment, the judgment creditors i.e the Shangisha Landlord Association have not been able to rip the fruit of their legal victory because of the uncooperative and recalcitrant attitude of the judgment debtors,” he stated.

As the anti-riot policemen were on strategic areas within the estate, some youths apparently recruited by the Shangisha Landlords Association were moving from house to house marking them for possession.

Their inscription on each house indicated that the court had given them possession of the land on which the houses were built.