By Lukman Olabiyi

As part of effort to secure life and property, Lagos Government has said it will beef up security around markets in the state.

To this end, it said it had commenced seminars for traders on how to be security conscious.

Speaking at a one-day seminar on market sanitation and security for market leaders in Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area, Owutu, First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, charged market men and women to take charge of the security situation in markets across the state.

She also charged them to ensure proper sanitation of markets in the state for proper hygiene.

The first lady said security and safety was included in the seminar because for the first time, security had become everybody’s business and that as market men and women and community leaders, they must be conscious of the need to make security a priority.

“When we see something, we must say something. For us in Lagos, the state of insecurity in Nigeria today has also made it necessary to implement new measures such as ban of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada to sanitise the state and secure our people.

“Security is everyone’s business. Where there’s no law, there’s no offence. Gone are the days when they say Lagos is no man’s land. You cannot go to Ghana and throw paper on the floor and not face the consequence,” she said.