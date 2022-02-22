The Lagos State Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA) says it will produce one million coconut seedlings in conjunction with the private sector in 2022.

LASCODA’s General Manager, Mr. Dapo Olakulehin, recently in Lagos that the collaboration would see the agency producing 200,000 seedlings while individual farmers and others would produce 800,000 coconut trees. He said the government would later sell the seedlings to farmers across the state at subsidised rate, adding that the distribution pattern would be through input support and technical support to be given to out-growers to enable them sell at affordable prices.

Olakulehin disclosed that the authority had in the last three years planted more than two million coconut trees, adding that the trees naturally had long gestation periods.

He added that with the initiative, the state’s hope of achieving 10 million coconut trees within the next five years would be possible.

“We will start to see the impact of what we are doing in the next six to seven years in terms of the effort in replanting the old coconut trees and planting new ones across the length and breadth of the state.

“When we look at the Five-Year Agricultural and Food System Strategic Roadmap of Lagos State, coconut is prominently mentioned there and the target is to have 10 million coconut trees within the next five years,” the official said.

Olakulehin said the government would build capacity of the value chain actors, and partner with international and national organisations with interest in the value chain to develop the sector. He said that LASCODA had introduced Eko Coconut Bread Initiative, capacity building and training of youths, women and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in the production of different coconut products.

“Now in 2022, what we are trying to do is to consolidate some of the achievements we have made in the last three years. With this, the coconut value chain is contributing to making Lagos a 21st century economy where some members of the populace will be gainfully employed.

“We are encouraging people to plant at least one coconut tree where feasible and it will be noted that during this administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, coconut has been fully incorporated into the Tree Planting Campaign activities.