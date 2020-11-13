Four vehicular overpasses will be constructed by the Lagos State Government as part of design to ensure that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit – Red Line rail project from Oyingbo to Agbado has less interaction with vehicular traffic.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo said three new pedestrian bridges will also be built to hedge pedestrians against exposure to the danger of crossing the rail line. Mrs. Akinajo who was represented at a public consultation and stakeholder meeting by the Director of Rail Transport, Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga informed that “overpasses would be built at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin and Ikeja where existing level crosses would be closed. “These overpasses will also cater to pedestrian traffic while we will construct pedestrian bridges across the rail in three other locations.”

He explained that the state government had been striving hard to have a rail line over the last three decades. “This is the best opportunity for us to have one running. Lagos is a state with a population of over 21 million. We need a transport system that will move the people en-masse. We project that the first phase of the Red Line will move about 750,000 passengers daily. That will have significant effect in reducing congestion on our roads.”

He described the project as one that all Lagosians and Nigerians would be proud of and therefore sought the cooperation of the people for a timely and successful completion of the rail project.

“It is a project all Lagosians would be proud of because in the long run, it would change their travel experience as well as grant them easy access to transport services, job centres and social facilities,” he stated.