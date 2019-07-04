Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

Lagos State government, through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), is set to clamp down on all illegal health facilities in the state to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

The Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr. Abiola Idowu, who made the disclosure at the end of a three-day capacity building training for staff of the agency, explained that HEFAMAA would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all facilities operating across the State were duly registered and operated by qualified health care providers.

“As a regulatory agency, we would also ensure that health facilities operating in the state are well equipped to provide quality and efficient services, in line with the minimum set standards,” she added.

Idowu said the state government would continue its fight to rid the state of quackery, unregistered and substandard health facilities, while stressing that training and orientation of the agency’s staff were strategies designed to ensure delivery of the mandate of the agency.

She said capacity building was part of the agency’s initiatives geared towards making it a world-class regulatory agency to ensure that only excellent, quality and efficient health care services were provided in Lagos State.

While reiterating the commitment of the state government to accessible and qualitative health care service delivery, Idowu disclosed that the training, which cuts across all cadres of staff in the agency, including doctors, nurses, drivers as well as clerical officers, administrative officers and scientific officers, was anchored on the core values of integrity, professionalism, accountability, excellence and team spirit of the agency.

She said all staff were involved because, irrespective of their cadre, they were capable of making a positive impact in achieving the core values of the agency.

“HEFAMAA would continue to train and re-train its staff, in line with its core mandate. We would strive at all times to broaden their horizons, increase their knowledge and enlighten them on the current trends of quality service delivery as well as re-orientate them on the need to imbibe and exude professionalism in their relationship with clients and other stakeholders,” Idowu said.

She hinted that the agency was currently reviewing its handbook for private health facilities operating in the state to provide a guideline for staffing, procurement of appropriate equipment and other basic amenities amongst other details.

“We are currently reviewing our handbook for private health facilities to acquaint them basic requirements and other details that will also be of immense benefits for the populace,” she said.

On her part, Director, Quality Assurance, Pharm Access, Dr. Ibironke Dada, who also spoke at the event, said the training was specifically organised to improve competencies and relevance of staff, build a robust relationship between them and clients as well as maintaining a high level of professionalism in discharging their duties.

She stated that the training would also help to improve the capacity of the HEFAMAA monitors in relating with clients, so as to enhance a good customer relationship, reorganise the standards of health facilities in the state, and make sure they understand what conforms to standards.

One of the participants, Dr. Oloderin Olorunfemi, while expressing his satisfaction and appreciation to HEFAMAA and Pharm Access, said the training would go a long way in entrenching the core values, vision and mission of HEFAMAA.