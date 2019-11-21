Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to reducing maternal and child mortality indices in the state as it commences the 2019 Maternal and Child Health Week, which is geared towards the provision of health interventions surrounding maternal, new born and child health care in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the modalities for the maternal and child health week, in Lagos, stated that the present administration is committed to providing interventions surrounding maternal, newborn and child health in the state as, according to him, “maternal, peri-natal and child health is one of the most important issues determining global and national wellbeing.”

Abayomi said that the maternal and child health week will be officially flagged off by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-olu on November 25, 2019.

Stressing further, she said that the government has put in place various measures to ensure an effective health care system to tackle the twin issue of maternal and child mortality in the state. “The government is targeting over 5,000 mothers and children in the community and has completed the procurement of all needed materials which have also being distributed to all local government areas.

“We have a target to reach out to over 5,000 mothers and children in the state and we have completed the procurement and distribution of materials at the local government and ward levels. We will also visit schools, market places so that we can reach as many women and children as possible,” he said.

Abayomi added further that 150 centres have been designated to support the already existing health facilities in the state and 752 mobile teams deployed to ensure that medical services get to the nooks and crannies of the state. He therefore urged members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity to access free medical services.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye urged mothers and caregivers to continue to avail themselves of preventive and protective health services even after the commemoration of the week so that maternal and child morbidity and mortality can be collectively reduced.

He admonished parents to support the state government’s drive to reduce maternal and child deaths by patronising only accredited health facilities and participating in all child-survival interventions and programmes carried out by the government. Expectant mothers should visit health facilities early enough to detect any complication,” he advised.