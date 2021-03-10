By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hinted that the state is set to commence administering the COVID 19 Vaccines possibly on Thursday.

The governor dropped the hint yesterday, when the Head of Mission and the World Health Organization (WHO), representative

for Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo to paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos

House Ikeja.

He said the Lagos State COVID-19 Vaccines steering Committee had designed a level of strategy and an elaborate process to ensure it was administered well, called for more support of WHO as well as other international health institutions.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to building an enduring relationship with the World Health Organisation to provide quality health care to its citizens.

According to the governor, the state

was set to commence administering the COVID 19 Vaccines possibly tomorrow, Thursday to lead the people to know that it was needed to contain the virus as the epicentre.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Mission and the WHO’s representative

for Nigeria commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for being proactive in its contribution and excellence response system on making Nigeria polio free as well as its second to none efforts in Africa at containing COVID 19 while imploring health workers to key in to the role out of the vaccines in order to revive the economy of the Nigeria.

Lagos State took delivery of five hundred and seven thousand stock of the AstraZenaca covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday.