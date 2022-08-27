By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled plans to commence the construction of the Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. It was gathered that the project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Platform Capital. Public Relations Manager of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal, Tunji Solaja, said the project also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty Way Waterfront in Lekki Phase 1.

“To procure state-of-the-art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the citizens residing in Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe and Sangotedo. “The construction of the project that is expected to commence in September 2022 would be completed under 12 months is to support Lagos State on its mission to develop a multi-modal transport infrastructure through the delivery of a safe, efficient and affordable means of alternative transport on the inland waterways for the people and business of the state.

“It is part of government effort to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector.

“The infrastructure component of the project includes, shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounge, health safety and environmental services,” he stated.