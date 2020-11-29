The Lagos State Government plans to construct four vehicular overpasses as part of the design to ensure that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit – Red Line rail project from Oyingbo to Agbado has less interaction with vehicular traffic.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said three new pedestrian bridges would also be built to hedge pedestrians against exposure to the danger of crossing the rail line.

Akinajo, who was represented at a public consultation and stakeholder meeting by the Director of Rail Transport, Olasunkanmi Okusaga, informed that “overpasses would be built at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin and Ikeja ,where existing level crosses would be closed. “These overpasses will also cater to pedestrian traffic while we will construct pedestrian bridges across the rail in three other locations.”

He explained that the state government had been striving hard to have a rail line over the last three decades. “This is the best opportunity for us to have one running. Lagos is a state with a population of over 21 million. We need a transport system that will move the people en-masse. We project that the first phase of the Red Line will move about 750,000 passengers daily. That will have significant effect in reducing congestion on our roads.”

He described the project as one that all Lagosians and Nigerians would be proud of and therefore sought the cooperation of the people for a timely and successful completion of the rail project.

“It is a project all Lagosians would be proud of because in the long run, it would change their travel experience as well as grant them easy access to transport services, job centres and social facilities,” he stated.

She added:” This project is expected to be completed in 24 months. We therefore call on everyone to own it, support it and take responsibility for its quick completion. When it is completed, you will experience mobility in a way never imagined.”

An Environmental and Safety Management consultant, Babatunde Osho, stated that enumerators would soon be coming to them to carry out enumeration of project affected persons.

He explained that both house owners and tenants would be compensated and urged stakeholders to cooperate with the Lagos State Government and to working for it to realize the project.

Also speaking, Chairman of Odi-OlowoOjuwoye Local Council Development Authority, Hon. Rasaq OlusolaAjala, represented by the Secretary to the LCDA, Mujeeb Dara mola, pledged the support of the council to the rail project, assuring that the council would ensure all stakeholders’ buy-in.