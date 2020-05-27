The Lagos State Government says it will continue to create more man-made islands at its waterfront across the state, to further increase land availability for Housing and Infrastructural Development.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, said this in Ikeja on Wednesday at the Year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Abdullahi said that work had commenced on the reclamation of 100 hectares of land proposed for mixed-use development named ”Ostia Islands”, beside Orange Island at Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He said that approval was also granted for the reclamation of 54.58 hectares at Makoko for redevelopment, while the Majidun-Awori Island project would be embarked upon to bring commercial and residential real estate development to the Ikorodu corridor.

According to him, the projects will be financed through Public-Private Partnership.

Abdullahi said that other upcoming projects such as King’s City Island, would be constructed on 150 hectares and located 300 metres north of Victoria Garden City; and Olumegbon Royal Land (Palaver Yard Extension) with proposed 6.6 hectares of land.

He added that the state government had continued to work with its partners at the Orange and Gracefield Islands currently undergoing construction during the period under review. (NAN)