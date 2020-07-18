Tunde Thomas

Lagos State government has kicked off an initiative targeted at young people in eight Lagos-based tertiary institutions.

According to a statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the ‘Jobs Initiative Lagos’ will see to the complementary training of students in their ultimate and penultimate year in entrepreneurship, employability and basic digital skills required for the workplace.

The statement added that the essence of the program is to account for the documented gaps in current curriculum that bedevils the employment market and to increase labour employability of graduates in the state.

“Candidates who complete the program will get an opportunity to be featured on a jobs portal from where partner corporate organisations can select fresh graduates for recruitment. This initiative will run alongside a more robust digital skills campaign ‘Digital Skills Initiative Lagos’ aimed at empowering over one million young people in the state by 2023 with digital skills, which will invariably position Lagos as the Tech Hub of Africa’’, the statement added.

According to the government, students in secondary schools in Lagos state would have access to well trained instructors while those out of school would access digital skills training and various internship opportunities as they complete the programs.

The projects are being coordinated by LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited – an innovation development company that develops start-up teams, manages innovation programs, and facilitates impact projects in West Africa Management and a host of other corporates.