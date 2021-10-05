By Adewale Sanyaolu

IKEJA Electric yesterday informed that some parts of Lagos would be experiencing partial power outage to pave way for the replacement of obsolete conductors to modern GAP conductors on some 132KV lines.

Chief Technical Officer for Ikeja Electric, Olajide Kumapayi, explained that the rehabilitation work is a project of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and is expected to last for eight weeks, effective October 11, 2021.

Areas to be affected are; Ojodu, Magodo, Oba Akran, Ogba, Oke-Ira, Omole Estate phase one, Oregun, Olowora and Anifowoshe.

Others include Ikeja GRA covering Police Training College (PTC), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) High Court and Alausa.

Kumapayi explained that the upgrade works will take place from 8am to 6pm Daily during which there would be no power supply for 10 hours daily as 80 nos of 33KV feeders and several maximum demand customers including Ikeja City Mall, housing Shoprite and other stores would be affected in the exercise.

According to him the TCN is currently embarking on the upgrade of 132 KV lines from Ikeja West to Ota and the activity is phased into four stages.

He said the need to sensitise its customers who will be impacted by the upgrade had informed the decision of the company to keep them abreast of developments that would take place across the affected areas.

“Even though this is a TCN project, we owe our customers the duty to inform them of the situation because we interface with them on a daily basis. We believe it will be for the benefit of our customers at the end of the day and will also allow Ikeja Electric to invest more in our Network to improve power supply to customers under our network. So we want to appeal to our customers to bear with us as this exercise will be beneficial toward the improvement of power supply in our network.

‘‘We will be having series of meetings with our maximum demand customers and estates that we have signed bilateral agreements with and who will be impacted by this upgrade works. We need to carry them along as that the outage does not come to them as a surprise while creating room for them to plan ahead,’’ he said.

The Ikeja Electric CTO said the project which is in its second phase ought to have commenced in the last quarter of 2020 but for the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented TCN from achieving its target, adding that the current upgrade works only commenced in March 2021.

He assured residential customers, especially those on estimated billing of fair and accurate consumption measurement, saying every distribution transformer is metered to capture energy that is injected into same.

‘‘Remember that we are operating Service Based Tariff (SBT) whereby consumers are billed based on the number of hours they consume. Besides, there is a cap for those on estimation as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). So no customer can be surcharged by paying for what they don’t consume.’’

