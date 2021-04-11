By Paul Erewuba, Benin

Lagos State has qualified for the final of the basketball event of the National Sports Festival taking place in Benin after defeating host- Edo by 57 – 45 points.

The team which narrowly lost to Kano in the opening group game came back strongly with a 72 – 26 points win over Nasarawa State in the second game of the competition.

Although, the match was competitive at some point, it was Lagos that booked a guaranteed medal slot with the needed win.

In the second semi final played on Saturday, Kano State lost to Bayelsa State to book a date with Lagos.

With just five teams in the men’s category, the competition is being played in a round-robin format.

Gombe State is looking good for the gold medal with an unbeaten streak after three games against Kano, Edo and Kwara States.

After just a game against Kwara State which they won conveniently by 103 – 52pts, Lagos also has been tipped for a medal finish with three more games against Edo, Kano and Gombe States.

The final games of the basketball event will take place on Tuesday, 12th of April, 2021.