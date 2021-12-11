The Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, on Saturday said that the state is set to host major World sporting Championships in 2022.

Ayepeku made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Asa Sports Week, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.

NAN reports that the LSSC hosted a four-day Traditional Sport Fiesta, tagged “Asa Week”, which comprised indigenous games invented in the state and other states of the federation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Aiyepeku posited that the drive by the state government to positively harness the strength of the youths is already yielding positive results as more youths are now engaged in sporting activities.

“If we engage them positively, all these vices, like `Yahoo Yahoo’, will be turned into positive energy that we can be proud of, and that is why we have increased the number of sporting competitions in Lagos.

“Lagos State has agreed to host at least one major World Championship for each sport come next year. Our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given us the best incentive to achieve that,” he said.

Aiyepeku explained that Lagos State aims to achieve its objective of expanding its frontiers in sports by investing heavily in sports infrastructure.

“The Lagos State government is demonstrating commitment to sports by embarking on provision of massive sporting infrastructure all over the state.

“Our eight stadia project is on course and also the Teslim Balogun Stadium is undergoing renovation. These projects are being handled by the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund, and not by the government.

“The Sports Trust Fund was established to promote and fund capital projects in Lagos.

“The government has recognised that sports is a youth thing and will continue to give it the necessary attention it deserves. Majority of those that come to watch sporting activities are the youths,” he said.

NAN reports that Lagos State Traditional Sports Association, LSTSA, under the auspices of the LSSC organised a five-day event to continue to engender the indigenous games amongst youths in the state.

The sporting activities featured workshop for coaches and other technical personnel, from Dec. 6 to 10.

The five sporting events, namely; Ayo olopon, Kokowa, (Traditional Wrestling), Lambe, (Traditional Boxing), Langa (Traditional Hopping) and Abula (Traditional Volleyball) were competed for at championships. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .