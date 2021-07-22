Saleh Gloves Promotions in conjunction with Streetwise management has concluded plans for this weekend’s WBO Africa Super featherweight title fight between Nigeria’s Joshua Wahab and Tanzania’s Muksini Swalehe.

The bout is slated to hold at the Nu Rock Event Center and Hotel, Egbeda, Lagos on July 25.

Wahab is being promoted by DiBella Entertainment, who is also involved with the collaboration has a long history of promoting African fighters, including Joshua Clotty, Emmanuel Tagoe and former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey, to name but a few.

“ Vying for the WBO Africa title against a tough, unbeaten foe is an important step in that direction,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“With DiBella Entertainment’s guidance, Michael Amoo-Bediako’s knowledge of the African boxing scene, and the collaboration with Saleh Fawaz, Wahab’s future is very bright.”

Amoo-Bediako said, “It was unfortunate that we had to move the bout, but because there had been no communication from the GBA, as to when there would be a resolution to their dispute with BoxRec, we had no choice but to move the bout to Nigeria.”

