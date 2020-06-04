Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Babajide has given his approval for religious houses to re-open in two weeks time, but members in attendance must not exceed 500 at each service.

The governor made the disclosure, while releasing fresh guidelines for the second phase of the ease of lockdown at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos, yesterday.

The religious houses , which are only to run Sunday services for churches and Friday Jumat for Muslims, according to him were barred from vigils and other weekly services.

He also disclosed that religious centres which could open at maximum of 40 per cent of their membership, may have more than one service if they had larger congregation exceeding 500 at a service.

The governor barred hose below 15 years of age and above 65 years old from worshiping “because those within that age bracket are extremely very vulnerable to the pandemic”.

While urging religious houses to adhere strictly to safety measures like fumigating, keeping the premises clean and ensure making sure worshipers wear face mask before entering, use of sanitiiser, he said the state Safety Commission will not only register but will be going round to check level of compliance.

The governor admonished Lagosians to wear face mask always saying the level of compliance on wearing of face mask was not encouraging, adding, “let us self-regulate ourselves, regulate your conduct or government will regulate you.”

While directing that from Monday next week, civil servants on levels 13-14 could resume with their senior colleagues on level 15 and above,, he added that other guidelines as announced by PTF are still operational.

They include curfew from 10p.m-4am, full re-opening of banks and other financial institutions, offices and busines places to operate from 7am-6pm; manufacturing companies permitted to do night shift but to make arrangement for movement of staff.

He also disclosed that hotels and hospitality businesses are also free to open while restaurants will open for take away services only,

Cinema, event cents, nite clubs, gymss, spas and all other such services remain closed with intermststemjourneys still prohibited.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the government will deploy 570 buses on the BRT corridor on various routes next week and that the buses are being cleared from the port.

According to him, primary and secondary schools will remain shut “because the government is still consulting with all stakeholders in the sector and will come out with guidelines for their re-opening in two weeks time, and that the on-line classes for tertiary institutions continue”,