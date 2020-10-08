Emeka Anokwuru

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has said that the state government has concluded plans to join tourism stakeholders across the globe to celebrate the 2020 World Tourism Day (WTD) on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Akinbile-Yusuf, who made the disclosure when she hosted the Ambassador Ikechi Uko-led team from Akwaaba African Travel Market and Atqnews in Alausa, Ikeja, added that the state’s focus was to fashion out strategies for post-COVID-19 recovery and the development of domestic tourism. The commissioner told the team that all the five divisions of the state would be involved in the celebration of this year’s WTD as Lagos is targeting grassroots participation, assuring that tourism stakeholders would also be carried along in activities for the celebration. Responding on behalf of the delegation, Uko thanked the ministry for hosting the team and stated that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the commissioner with its plans for the forthcoming WTD celebrations. He explained that the was important to the nation as it was a Nigerian, the late Mr. Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi, who moved the motion in Spain several years ago,to make September 27 the World Tourism Day.