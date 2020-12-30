By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that COVID-19 test for people living with disabilities will soon become free of charge .

Sanwo-Olu made this known at an interactive session with people living with disabilities, at a program tagged: “A Day with Mr. Governor”, held at the State House Annex, Marina.

Besides, the governor while pledging better welfare package for the people, also revealed that the state government has earmarked N500 million as disability fund.

The event was attended by representative of various groups of people living with disabilities in the state, they all aired their grievances and also agitated for better welfare, education, free health care among others.

In his respond to their demands, the governor said, “you have spoken your mind, you have corrected us as government, where you think we have not done well, you have commended where you think we have done so very well, you have also admonished us, you have encouraged us, you have said to us all of the things you believe we can do very quickly that can make life a lot better for you.

“Listening to you have enriched us, have giving us better understanding of where we need to improve our relationship and all of the access you have with us.

” I have ensure that the budget for next year that the State House of Assembly just approved, we have put there a N500 million for the disability fund. So that fund will be available, so we will sit with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, we will dialogue with you on what area we should apply those funds into.

“We will talk to the Commissioner for Health to implement free COVID-19 test for people living With disabilities”, .