Omodele Adigun

As adventure seekers continue to flood Lagos beaches, parks and arts centres, the state government has expressed its readiness for partnership with investors to help develop more tourist sites in the state.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, said being one of the most beautiful mega cities in the world, the Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to developing the tourism potential of the state and showcase it to the world.

Mrs Adebolu stated this in Lekki, Lagos, at a Cake Fair, tagged ‘Dewdrops UncutLeaning Cake Fair, organised by DewDrops Cake Limited, which attracted about 4000 bakers from across the World.

The event, attended by the number cake celebrity in the world, Buddy Valastro, from the United States, and other notable names in the cake world such as Terry Adido (Canada), Rossana Schrappe (Brazil), Chef Tuba Geckil (Turkey) and Nguyen Hoong Anh (Vietnam), was coming on the heels of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Open recently hosted by the state that equally brought together no fewer than 200 players from more than 32 countries.