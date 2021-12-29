Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture Lagos State has restated government’s readiness to increase acceptability and promotion of Ofada rice beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The commissioner, represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr. Akeem Adeniji, made the statement at the third edition of a food festival hosted by the indigenous restaurant and outdoor catering company, OfadaBoy in partnership with the state government.

The carnival-like event themed ‘Ijoya’ was a mix of food, entertainment, poetry rendition to promote Nigeria’ most nutritious brand of rice, Ofada rice had in attendance Brother Shaggi, Saga of the just concluded Big Brother Naija, Kenny Black, Sir Shina Peter, Awesome Band, SBLive and B-Red. Fans, food lovers cannot forget the thrilling experiences provided by top entertainers, notable brands including Bet9ja, Malta Guinness, Origin, Maggi, O-Gas, Toju Prima at the event with over four thousand in attendance.

It was also a time for poetry renditions to drive home the core message of promoting our cultural heritage as Jimi Sholanke, Beri-Ola drumers, Squard-One gave their best to thrill the crowd. The combination of Mr. Hyenana, Kiekie and MC Ajele and others, was electrifying with crowd calling for more.