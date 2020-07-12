Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Government has said that it is set to develop an improved data governing systems to enhance the health care delivery systems in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this at the weekend at a workshop organized by the Ministry of Health on Data Privacy themed, “Data Protection and Public Health – the Role of Government and other Stakeholders.”

Abayomi said that the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is poised to leverage data governance to improve healthcare delivery in the State while, stressing that this is why the State government is taking the issue of data governance for data protection seriously.

“The essence of the workshop organized by the State Ministry of Health is to establish the fundamental principles of governance and accountability around building a Temple of Bio Economy in the state with the objective of exploring the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) policy with a view to domesticating it in Lagos State,” the Commissioner said.

He explained that data is the future of the knowledge economy adding that the State government will explore data for adequate and prompt decision making whilst reducing operational friction in the delivery of a sustainable health care.

According to him, the development of a robust data makes it possible to have a single source of truth with a solid data base which makes planning and decision making effective.

“Data is the future of the knowledge of the economy. We are here to establish the fundamental principle of governance and accountability around building the temple of Bio-Economy and how it will be governed tp prevent bio-piracy and bio-theft.

“The importance of adequate data governing noted that that a well-established and strengthened health information platform will positively impact on our various health information platform and positively affects various health care systems,” he stressed.

He said: “It is important for us to establish and strengthen our health information platform as this will positively impact on our various health care system, health financing through our universal health coverage, biosecurity, biosafety which will also lead to employment opportunities while opening doors for international collaboration.”

In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Messages, Mr Moses Braimah, one of the facilitators highlighted the importance of accurate data in medicine and healthcare delivery. He described data as increasingly becoming the center of every organization and business which makes it a precious asset of any organization.

Braimah explained that data governance will go a long way in better decision making, greater data quality, improved data understanding and increased revenue for the State.

“Data is increasingly becoming the center of every organization and business. This makes it one of the most precious asset of any organization. Data governance will enhance better decision making, operational efficiency, greater data quality, improved data understanding and increased regulatory compliance.”