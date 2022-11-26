By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos residents are bracing themselves for heavy gridlocks in parts of the state, as the All Progressive Congress (APC) holds presidential and gubernatorial rallies in the Surulere area of the state today. The APC Local Organising Committee (LOC) recently announced that the rallies would take place at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State from 9.00am to 4.00pm and called for the support and cooperation of all intending participants to ensure a hitch-free exercise. The chairman of the presidential rally LOC, Ganiyu Solomon, said at a recent press conference that a huge attendance was expected, while the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, advised residents to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

Oladeinde said in a press statement that human and vehicular movement around the affected areas would be regulated, as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.

He stated that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island will be diverted to the express lanes at Barracks Bus Stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora , Victoria Island, Lagos Island, and off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

He also said traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere/Ojuelegba will be diverted to the express lanes/Stadium Bridge at Alaka Bus Stop for people going to Mushin, Palm Grove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas, and off to Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas. He added that vehicular movement on Masha road to Akerele/Shitta junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde further explained that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka into the National Stadium stressing that those from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U turn at Alaka.

Also those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya/Bode Thomas/Ogunlana Drive/Alaji Masha to connect Alaka inward the National Stadium. The Commissioner mentioned that directional signs, tow vehicles, barricades would be made available. He also assured that the traffic management personnel will be on standby to provide assistance and guide motorists/pedestrians during the rallies. While reiterating that only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points, the Transport Commissioner also commended Lagosians for their patience and understanding. He solicited residents’ cooperation with all the law enforcement officials assigned to carry out their respective tasks.