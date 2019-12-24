Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in Q3 2019 whereas Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers.

Lagos is closely followed by Ogun and Kano states respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, the bureau noted that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in Q3 2019 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano states respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers.

As for voice subscription, NBS said that MTN has the highest share followed by Glo, Airtel, EMTS and others respectively.

Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by Airtel, Glo, EMTS and Others.

Meanwhile, the bureau in its website, added that telecoms data for Q3 2019 reflected that a total of 179,176,930 subscribers were active on voice as against 174,024,116 in Q2 2019 and 162,032,481 in Q3 2018. This represented 2.96 per cent increase in voice subscriptions quarter-on-quarter and 10.58 per cent year-on-year.

Similarly, a total of 123,163,027 subscribers were active on internet as against 122,673,623 in Q2 2019 and 103,514,997 in Q3 2018. This represented 0.40 per cent growth in internet subscriptions quarter on quarter and 18.98 per cent year on year.

In another development, NBS said that selected food price watch data for November 2019 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by -2.90 per cent and increased month-on month by 0.31 per cent to N463.91 in November 2019 from N462.46 in October 2019 while the average price of piece of agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased year-on-year by -2.88 per cent and increased month-on-month by 1.65 per cent to N41.18 in November 2019 from N40.51 in October 2019.