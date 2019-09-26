Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, will lead a host of top industry personalities, including Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ikegun, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, and others to this year’s edition of the tourism seminar being organised by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET). The seminar holds on Tuesday, October 8, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with theme: “Tourism and Jobs: Better Future for All.’’

A statement by ANJET, signed by the body’s president, Mr Andrew Okungbowa, said the seminar traditionally is organised on the sidelines of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Day of September 27, every year.

The statement explained that aside the Lagos tourism commissioner who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, (Professor), Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Otta, Ogun State, will perform the role of Royal Father of the Day.

‘‘The seminar is organised yearly by the association in furtherance of its commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informs our choice of the theme which also celebrates the UNWTO’s annual World Tourism Day (WTD).

‘‘For us as a major stakeholder in the travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for the various players across board to network, and promote their businesses and close deals.

“Our choice of Akinboboye, as keynote speaker, is very crucial, as he has greatly impacted on the lives of thousands of Nigerians and others, especially in the rural setting through his world acclaimed African-themed resort. He is respected across the globe for his contribution to the development of African tourism, arts, culture and entertainment through his ‘Continent Building’ project, among others.

“He is expected to share his experiences spanning over three decades of building and managing a resort within the jungle of Ikegun Village in Ibeju Lekki end of Lagos that has become a major attraction and contributor to the economy and human capital development of Nigeria and Africa.

“Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebolu, who is the special guest of honour, is expected to use the occasion to unveil some of the action plans of the ministry in alleviating the lives of the people as well interact with the various stakeholders as she gradually settles into her new role as commissioner,” the statement read.

Concluding, the statement disclosed that other formidable figures in the industry will soon be named as speakers and guests for the event which is expected to the draw the ‘who is who’ in Nigeria tourism, in particular, and others who have equally defined the continent’s growth and development in tourism.