By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that about 3,500 exhibitors are on ground to showcase their products and services at the 36th edition of the Lagos International Trade fair.

Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of the chamber, Leye Kupoluyi, who made the disclosure, noted that a number of companies were invited from local, West African countries and other parts of the world but that the number of exhibitors on ground is about 3,500.

“Countries like India, Denmark, Japan companies, Cameroon, South Sudan, Ivory Coast came with a number of companies.” On the attendance, the chairman said it improved this year compared to last year, going by the record from the Chamber’s access control.

“The attendance is more, according to the record from our access control for obvious reasons. Last year, the COVID-19 affected the event. We are experiencing more traffic this year.”

Kupoluyi also noted that the fair was not in isolation of what is happening in the economy as the purchasing power of citizen has been affected as the forex and naira depreciation issues bite harder.

“The trade fair is not in isolation from what is happening in the world and the nation. It’s a concern that the purchasing power of our citizens has drastically gone down. The forex issue and the depreciation of the naira are having a major effect on the purchasing power of the citizens. Ours is a double issue. The impact of the economy is also affecting the fair.

“Nevertheless most of our exhibitors are thankful to the chamber for bringing them here, they say the experience here is better than the one outside.”

He also noted that the B2B engagement was ongoing; the fair is connecting businesses both physically and online

“Nigeria is the best place to be in Africa.

It’s the best place to do business in terms of investment and opportunities. Nigeria is a good market in terms of population and because of the resilience of the citizens despite the state of the environment.

He encouraged more businesses to key into what is happening at the fair, adding that Nigeria be is still the best destination for business.