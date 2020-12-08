By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the closure of our borders has stopped neighbouring countries from participating in this year’s trade fair.

Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of the LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa who made the remark noted that the countries’ representatives were physically present at the fair but their goods cannot come in due to the border closure.

He said the chamber has made efforts to permit these countries for the purpose of the fair by applying to the office of the President for permission, but no reply or permission has been granted.

“For countries like Ghana, Cameroun, Bene republican, Cote de’ Ivoire, and others, they are in town but their goods cannot come in because of the closure of our borders.

We have applied to the office of the President but till now no permission or response.

Idahosa also disclosed that due to the pandemic and short notice to foreign exhibitors like China, Japan they could not make it to the fair. He said the short notice did not give them enough time to prepare.

“It takes three months on the average to import into Nigeria and clear their goods at the ports and then send them to the TBS ground for the fair.”

“We got permission to organise this fair for COVID 19 purpose by September, so a lot of these foreign exhibitors, like China did not have enough time to gather the products from all the 300 to 400 exhibitors.

They usually start the processing by June and settle by early November.”

Noting that the absence of these countries is one of the reasons the ground was looking scanty, he remarked that other agencies of government and exhibitors were still bringing in their goods and erecting stands after certifying that the chamber has complied with the COVID 19 protocols for a healthy business environment.

Noting that about 1,500 companies were invited, Idahosa said many were just setting up their stands while goods were still arriving .

“A number of federal agencies have set up like NIMASA, FIRS, CAC, NNPC among others. Some have confirmed they are coming on board.

Commenting on the slow pace of work at the fair, he said the COVID 19 has led to a new normal which has affected the pace of the build up of the fair unlike last year, the exhibitors have to wait till all the processes to guard against COVID 19 are in place: the face masks, sanitizers, hand washing equipment.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission are on ground and have inspected our health facilities.

Other exhibitors are now confident to start building their stands.

“ From Monday, there will be safety marshalls from the Lagos State Safety Commission who will be checking compliance with COVID 19 protocols.

The exhibitors are aware of this information, but because they cannot control the visitors, the Marshalls will force the visitors to be compliant.