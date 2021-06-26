By Lukman Olabiyi

A rights group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), has called on the Lagos State, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, to investigate the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of Alhaja Bamidele Omotayo, the Iyaloja of Ashogbon Market, Bariga, by his officers.

In a petition dated June 21, addressed to Mr Odumosu titled: “Arbitrary detention of Iyaloja of Ashogbon Market, by Bariga Police Station: A case of political corruption and violation of human rights in Bariga LCDA”, HURMA stated that the petition became necessary in order to prevent future recurrence of what led to the alleged illegal detention of the market leader.

The group, through its Executive Director, Buna Olaitan Isiak, in the petition, explained that Iyaloja was unlawfully detained, despite her poor state of health, coupled with old age, over a matter she was neither a party nor involved.

The petitioner alleged that Alhaja Omotayo was detained by police at the instance of a contractor and officials of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) .

Consequently, HURMA appealed to the police boss, Mr. Odumosu, to use his good offices to investigate the role played by the Bariga Police Division, in a matter between the LCDA and the market leader, which led to her arrest and detention.

