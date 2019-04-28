Christopher Oji

A son of a traditional ruler has been arrested in connection with the murder of one Comrade Oshin Aderigbigbe, Public Relations Officer, Joint Campus Committee (JCC), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Lagos.

At the weekend, it was reported at Okokomaiko police station that Comrade Aderibingbe was stabbed by three young men who dispossessed him of his handset and laptop. He was rushed to the hospital, but he eventually gave up the ghost. The leader of the hoodlums who allegedly attacked him was later discovered to be Ahmed (a.k.a Kawu ) and was arrested.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect had confessed to committed the crime alongside two of his friends who are now at large.

He said: “The said Bashiru Ahmed who is the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okoko, is a notorious criminal who was charged to court on several occasions by the police for sundry offenses. He returned from prison six months ago and has been on the watch list the police.”

DSP Elkana said the police have declared a manhunt for other members of the gang.

He said in another development on Saturday, another man was stabbed to death about 2.45pm in area of Lagos.

He said: “Dopemu police station received a distress call that some persons engaged themselves in a fight at a drinking joint along Ogunbaniyi Street, Agege. A team of policemen from Dopemu police station was drafted to the scene to restore order. A preliminary investigation carried out revealed that one Bukola Oluwaseun, 37, of Adeyola Street, Dopemu was stabbed in the neck with a bottle by Isaiah, 42. The victim died on the way to the hospital and his body was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect was arrested by the police. Investigation is ongoing.”

He said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the cases to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti for discreet investigation.

According to him, detectives have spread their tentacles trying to trace the remaining two suspects who were fingered in the murder; both men are on the run.