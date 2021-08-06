By Lukman Olabiyi

Traditional rulers from the Ijebu speaking areas of Epe and Ikorodu division of Lagos State would be convening for a meeting to discuss the security and prosperity of the zone on August 11.

The convocation seeks to address the challenges faced by the sons and daughters of the area and to also foster unity and love among the residents of the areas.

Expected at the meeting are; the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi; the Alara of Ilara Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Aladeshoyin of Noforija Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, and other prominent obas in the zone too numerous to mention.

The rotational meeting which comes up in Solu-Alade, in Ibeju Lekki Local Govt., would be hosted by the traditional ruler of the town, the Onisolu of Solu-Alade Kingdom, Oba Adebowale Balogun.

The host while speaking with newsmen said, although the royal-meet is their usual convocation which is rotational, he said they will discuss amongst other things, the security of the zone which is strategic to the economy of the state, the prosperity of the sons and daughters, and how they can continue to seek the good of the area from the state.

He also stated that the meeting coincides with his first anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Onisolu reiterated that the state government has been doing a lot in securing lives and properties in the state, he said; “The effort of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot be over-emphasized, we also applaud the effort of our security agents, working round to secure the state, but as we all know, royal fathers have a huge role to play”.

Oba Balogun also stated that the coming together of the royal fathers is to see the way they can assist the state in fostering peace and harmony, not forgetting that the area they occupy plays a significant role in the economy of the state, especially the Lekki-Epe-Ikorodu corridor which hosts the Free Trade Zone, the Deep Sea Port, and the Imota Rice Mill; coming up soon. “We need peace for us to enjoy all these efforts of Mr. Governor.

“Community policing is the way to go now, and we traditional rulers play a critical role in securing our area and making sure there is peace and harmony. This is one of the things we’d be gathering to discuss next week. Not only that, we must discuss the challenges faced by our sons and daughters too; their prosperity is our prosperity.

“This is not the first time we are having this meeting, but this edition coincides with my first anniversary on the throne. It is a weeklong event during which the people of the kingdom would have access to free health screening, prominent sons and daughters of the area would also be given chieftaincy titles.” Onisolu said.