Traditional rulers from the Ijebu speaking areas of Epe and Ikorodu division of Lagos State would be meeting on Wednesday August 11 to discuss the security and prosperity of the zone.

The meeting seeks to address the challenges faced by the sons and daughters of the area and to also foster unity and love among the residents of the area, it was gathered.

Expected at the meeting are the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi; Alara of Ilara Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Oloja of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun; Aladeshoyin of Noforija Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, and other prominent obas in the zone too numerous to mention.

The rotational meeting, which comes up in Solu-Alade, in Ibeju Lekki Local Government, would be hosted by the traditional ruler of the town, the Onisolu of Solu-Alade Kingdom, Oba Adebowale Balogun.

The host while speaking with newsmen said, although the meeting of the monarchs is rotational, he said they will discuss amongst other things, the security of the zone which is strategic to the economy of the state, the prosperity of the sons and daughters, and how they can continue to seek the good of the area from the state.

He also stated that the meeting coincides with his first anniversary on the throne.

