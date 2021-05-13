By Christopher Oji

Chairman Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, has disclosed that the clearing of Igamu underbridge would solve problems of traffic at the Apapa area of the metropolis.

Accordingly to the Chairman,after clearing the area of squatters and illegal shanties,the State Government would immediately put Iganmu Underbridge to good use.

CSP Jejeloye, said this after peacefully dislodging squatters and removing shanties as well as abandoned vehicles from the sprawling area, the roads would be free from traffic.

According to him,”the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area.

He had on Monday served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a 3-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

According to Public Affairs Officer Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce)Mr Femi Moliki:” The Chairman stated that the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo – Olu vistied the area in company with the Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo, and that it was agreed that the place should be put to use as part of efforts to finding lasting solutions to the traffic jam in Apapa.

“Jejeloye explained that the occupants of the Iganmu Underbridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72 – hour removal notice on Monday.

“He noted that relevant government agencies including Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), LASPARK and security agencies have been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and managing the area.

“The State Government would sustain this place. All those illegal activities and this area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed”, he stated.