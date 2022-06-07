By Moses Akaigwe

The traffic diversion plan announced recently by the Lagos State Government for the construction of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge, took effect on Monday, June 6, 2022, and will last for duration of 16 months.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, indicated that the construction would be in two phases while the traffic diversion arrangement was designed to suit each phase accordingly.

Explaining the diversion plan, Oladeinde advised residents on Opebi to use Opebi Link Road to access Tunde Osilaja Street, connect Salvation inbound Ajanaku, and link Opebi Road through Thomas Ajufo, to reach their desired destinations.

He also revealed that a portion had been created at the Sheraton-Opebi Link Bridge to enable motorists make a U-turn into Opebi Road.

Alternately, the Commissioner stated that motorists can use Toyin Street via Mobolaji Bank Anthony to link Opebi/Allen road. Motorists from Mende Road are equally enjoined to use Ojota Interchange and connect Opebi via Ikorodu Road inwards Aderibigbe as the underpass will be closed off to vehicular movement.

Oladeinde also assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA will be deployed along the affected axis to ensure seamless movement.

The Transport Commissioner reiterated the administration’s commitment to developing alternatives for the citizenry which will reduce travel time and improve accessibility by eliminating congestion that hinders free flow of traffic, adding that the end results would be satisfactory.

The Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge was in January, 2022, inaugurated by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

