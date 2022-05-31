Lagos Traffic Radio has started its 10th anniversary celebration with jumat and church thanksgiving services to commit the period to God with a pledge not to rest on its oars in delivering timely and excellent services through advanced technology and innovation.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja in commemoration of the station’s 10th anniversary, with the theme: ‘Celebrating 10 years of traffic reportage – Gaining Momentum For The Future’, the General Manager, Tayo Akanle, said despite COVID-19 and other challenges, the station did not relent in its delivery of accurate and timely updates to motorists.

Akanle also gave assurance that the station will innovate ideas to assist motorists in navigating Lagos roads and introduce live feeds to give real-time updates across the metropolis via the use of CCTV cameras installed by the state government.

“Providing real-time information will enhance the Station’s performance,” he said.

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the unending support to the management and staff of the radio station in delivering its mandate in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the general manager promised to ensure the station remains the traffic reporting radio of choice.

Earlier, the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Ezekiel Oluwadare, commended the management and staff members of the station for helping Lagosians navigate their way across the state.

Chief Imam of Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, AbdulRakeeb Adekunle, last Friday, commended the station on its timely assistance to motorists during the Jumat service to mark the 10th anniversary.

Other events lined up for the anniversary include a visit to an orphanage on Tuesday, June 7; an advocacy walk scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 14 as well as the colloquium and Gala/award night that will take place on Thursday and Sunday, June 16 and 19 respectively.

