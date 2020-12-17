All is set for the fifth virtual edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM lecture series tagged “Traffic Law Enforcement: The New Normal”, scheduled to take place today.

A statement issued, on Tuesday, by the General Manager of the Station, Mr. Tayo Akanle, noted that the fifth edition is designed to focus on the activities of the various law enforcers, clarify their operations and interconnectivity with the motoring public in Lagos State.

He explained that the annual traffic lecture series is being used as an avenue to transform the transport industry through the collation of ingenious views of transport experts, policy-holders, analyst, researchers, transport operators and top government functionaries to advance the industry.

Akanle maintained that the event would also afford participants the opportunity to interface, share ideas and practices, including the latest tools that could be deployed for effective law enforcement to revolutionise the transport sector in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.